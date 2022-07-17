You can find studies on everything, even the most perfect weather day of the year. One such study landed in my email, but I have to question it. It says that the most perfect day in Arizona is Aug. 4. What? In the middle of summer? Maybe it’s perfect in northern Arizona, but not Yuma. Unless very hot is your idea of perfection.
The date was chosen based on an analysis of 36 years’ worth of weather data. In Arizona, the most perfect day will be Aug. 4, based on the dates with the most predicted sunshine, best temperature and the longest day of the year.
Well, they did get the sunny part right. There is something “perfect” about a sunny, blue-skied day, especially when you’re on vacation with a new place to explore. It’s not surprising that the study was conducted by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com, which is trying to promote travel.
We might think, yes, Aug. 4 can be the perfect day – if we stay indoors with the AC on. But, now that I think about it, a Yuma summer is the perfect time for visitors and locals to explore the river.