Like toilet paper and hand sanitizer, another item in short supply during this pandemic are weights.
When gyms closed weeks ago, fitness buffs snatched up weights and other equipment and turned rooms in their homes into workout areas. Now shoppers looking for weights are out of luck, according to my brother in Tucson, who says online retailers are out of stock. He also says fitness equipment sellers on craigslist are price-gouging.
After I told him that I have an extra pair of dumb bells, he said he would buy them and asked if I would meet him in Gila Bend - the halfway point between Tucson and Yuma.
So last Saturday we met at a convenience store there and had the exchange. We all had masks on and practiced social distancing. It was good to see them, but it was sad not being able to shake my brother’s hand or hug my niece.
Welcome to the new normal.