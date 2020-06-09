Longtime Yuma High wrestling coach Jeff Welsing — one of the most successful coaches in the entire area — is leaving Yuma High. And he’s leaving Yuma Union High School District.
But he’s not leaving Yuma; he’s just going to Yuma Catholic to become the school’s new athletic director.
I think it’s a home-run hire by the Shamrocks.
Welsing’s success building Yuma High’s wrestling program into a powerhouse speaks to his dedication to athletics, and to winning. From the perspective of a media member, he’s also great to work with — which isn’t always the case with administrators. And he’s passionate about his school’s athletic history; at Yuma High, he spent years on a project related to the Criminals’ storied history.
I have no doubt Welsing will thrive in his new role. For YUHSD, it’s too bad they let him get away.