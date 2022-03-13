I gravitate more toward cats, but I love dogs too, really, all animals, and I personally know the health benefits that come from having pets. We all know that they improve the body, for example, by lowering blood pressure. But did you know there are mental health benefits too?
A OneVet survey showed that 69% of the 2,183 American pet owners who participated said that their mental health had improved since they got a dog. It’s no surprise since dog walking is a proven method for releasing endorphins and alleviating stress in both the owner and the pup. It’s a tried and true activity for exercise, but also for boosting moods and improving mental clarity.
However, 3% of those who were asked said that their mental health had gotten worse. This puzzles me and I’m wondering why and how. Alas, they provide no answers.
I only wish I could walk my cats. It would be so much fun! I’ve seen videos of people walking cats on leashes, but it’s too late for my two senior cats, who just turned 13. Barely teenagers, but 68 in human years.