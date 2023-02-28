For the 2023 season, Major League Baseball introduced a series of new rules which have been enacted in Spring Training.
These include larger bases, banning the shift and my personal least favorite, the introduction of the pitch clock.
This is part of an effort to speed up the game and make baseball more exciting, as the average duration of an MLB game last year was just north of three hours.
There is a 30-second timer between batters, as well as a pitch clock which fluctuates between 15 seconds without runners on and 20 with. If a pitcher is not in motion by the time that timer runs out, it’s a ball. If the batter isn’t in the box with eight seconds, it’s a strike.
Spring Training games have already been decided because of this rule. Yes, it deletes unnecessary time, but it’s destroying the foundation of the game as we know it. It must be extended or it must go.
