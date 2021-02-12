Is it just me, or have we had a non-existent winter in Yuma this year?
As a lifelong desert rat who basks in the heat, I start feeling uncomfortably cold when temps drop into the 30s. But those 30-degree early mornings have been few and far between so far.
Usually when I wake up, temps are in the 40s, which I can handle.
Last week I saw a headline that said something like “Cold wave chills nation.” I figured they must be talking about Russia. Did you see the Navalny supporters protesting in minus-50- degree weather? Now that’s what I call being dedicated to your cause.
I hope I don’t jinx this beautiful weather we’re having. My Canadian neighbors, who unfortunately couldn’t come to Yuma this winter due to COVID-19, would have loved it.
I won’t tell them we’re walking around in shorts and T-shirts while they’re snowed in – even in the morning – if you won’t.