I read a recent study on the reasons why people aren’t getting vaccinated against COVID-19. LendingTree (why a loan company?) had a team of analysts look into the main reasons why people aren’t getting the vaccine.
In Arizona, those reasons are: 59% are worried about side effects; 35% are waiting to see if it’s safe; 44% don’t trust COVID-19 vaccines; 34% don’t trust the government; 22% don’t believe COVID is a threat; and 1.3% reported side effects from the first shot.
Diana Gomez, director of the Yuma County Public Health Services District, acknowledged that the vaccine is “a very personal decision,” but she also pointed out that it’s been a year and the data is out there. While no vaccine is perfect, she stated that the vaccine is “incredibly effective” and shown to prevent hospitalization and death in most cases. It’s also free and available.
“If you’re looking for some specific information, we’d be happy to put you in the right direction,” she said. To find out more, call the Health Department at call 928-317-4550.