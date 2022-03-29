Here are my two cents about Will Smith’s infamous slap of comedian Chris Rock during Sunday’s Oscars:
• Being that Rock and I are both from Brooklyn, New York, it saddens me that the fellow Brooklynite did not defend himself. Duck, back up, or block the assault with your hands. Don’t just stand there and get smacked.
• It’s appalling that Smith was not escorted out in handcuffs after committing assault on live television. His celebrity privilege obviously got him off the hook.
• Some people claim that Smith was merely defending his wife. Hogwash. It’s a scripted television program. Take the joke with class and dignity and move on.
• Rock did not press charges, which signals he is OK with what Smith did. That may encourage future violence against other performers moving forward.
• I give Smith credit for apologizing, but I believe the man is mentally unhinged and should seek counseling for such an uncharacteristic outburst.