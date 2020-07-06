I must have been a Pollyanna back about three decades ago when the Berlin wall came down and the Soviet Union fell apart.
I thought the Russians might embrace new-found freedom and even become something like friends.
What did we get? Putin, a rattlesnake who’s shed his skin for custom-tailored suits. Putin, under whose leadership Russia is meddling in our elections, under whose leadership Russia reportedly has offered bounties for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
Not long ago I came across “Russia, A 1,000-Year Chonicle of the Wild East,” written by Marin Sixsmith, once a BBC correspondent in Moscow. A point he kept coming back to in the book is that the Russians have flirted with liberalization off and on over their long history but have always settled back under the thumb of dictators like Putin.
We have to live with the Russians, but they haven’t been our friends. I hope whoever gets elected president in November knows that or figures it out pretty quickly.