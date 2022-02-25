Viewing scenes of Ukraine under attack by Russia and hearing the sounds of air raid sirens reminded me of an unsettling experience during my childhood.
It was the late ’60s or early ’70s. I was 7 or 8 years old, living a blessed life with my parents and six siblings in Tucson. All was fine – except for Saturday mornings when the air raid siren would blare from the neighborhood church as part of civil defense drills at the time. The sound of the screeching siren was terrifying.
My dad calmed me by telling me it was just a drill and that if it were the real thing, we would be safe in the church’s underground shelter.
The kids at school claimed the drills were necessary because in the event of war, Tucson would be among the first U.S. cities bombed due to the air force base in the area.
I can’t fathom what Ukrainians are feeling. Our sirens were only tests – theirs are now part of their frightening everyday reality.