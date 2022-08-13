It feels silly to even note this as an accomp-lishment, but oh well! I’m happy to say I’ve managed to get more than halfway through a physical book finally! When I was younger, this wasn’t a challenge in the slightest: you’d find me reading books in the house, in the car, at school and at restaurants. Did I read all seven “Chronicles of Narnia”? You bet. Did I enjoy Tolkien? Yep. Did I really get into Tolstoy only to have it banned from the house after we watched Greta Garbo in “Anna Karenina”? Sadly, yes.
I still enjoy reading digitally, but ADHD and technology have since made it harder for me to focus on tangible literature. I open a page only to have my attention pulled by dozens of notifications. Now that I’m taking better care though, managing ADHD has gotten a little easier. I’m eager to finally reach the end of a book I’ve held in my hands!.