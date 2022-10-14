I was recently scrolling through my Instagram feed and a photo of a seated young man wearing glasses and a baseball cap popped up. He looked perfectly normal – until I read the comments. It was a corpse!
Apparently a mortuary in Puerto Rico that specializes in non-traditional funerals offers families the option of posing corpses of loved ones engaged in activities they enjoyed in life. A quick glimpse online reveals images of a granny kicking back in a rocking chair, a 20-something guy dressed in boxing gear (including gloves!) standing in the corner of a makeshift ring, and another maybe 40-something man in biker attire atop a motorcycle as if he is riding with the wind.