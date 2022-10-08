It’s pretty often I get asked if my name is really my name, so I thought I’d share the story. The answer is yes, but it started as a pseudonym! I chose to call myself after my favorite Star Trek captain, Benjamin Sisko. I intended to get a more serious last name to accompany it but I couldn’t think of one and over time, “Sisko Stargazer” felt like a name that spoke to a truer part of myself than any other ever had, so that was it for me. When I moved to Tempe, I was Sisko to everyone. I had my name legally changed a year later and since I was forking over $300, I decided to change the whole thing. It may be unthinkable to some but getting to name myself has been a meaningful part in becoming my own person. Was it worthwhile? Absolutely! Life’s too short to not go by a name you don’t love!

