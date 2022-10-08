It’s pretty often I get asked if my name is really my name, so I thought I’d share the story. The answer is yes, but it started as a pseudonym! I chose to call myself after my favorite Star Trek captain, Benjamin Sisko. I intended to get a more serious last name to accompany it but I couldn’t think of one and over time, “Sisko Stargazer” felt like a name that spoke to a truer part of myself than any other ever had, so that was it for me. When I moved to Tempe, I was Sisko to everyone. I had my name legally changed a year later and since I was forking over $300, I decided to change the whole thing. It may be unthinkable to some but getting to name myself has been a meaningful part in becoming my own person. Was it worthwhile? Absolutely! Life’s too short to not go by a name you don’t love!
First take: the story of "Sisko"
Sisko Stargazer
Education Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
FEATURED BUSINESSES
Local Yuma area
Currently Open
QRN Foothills Physical Therapy
Find a local business
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.