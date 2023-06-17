I feel like I’m constantly vacillating between thinking the future is hopeful and the future is an impending disaster not worth living for. So I’m not quite an optimist but I’m also not a pessimist. Negative thinking has been so tempting lately, though. I live with relatives who daily watch hatemongers on TV, disparaging people like myself. I spend little time with those who really see me. And the rhetoric I read online makes me constantly self-conscious of how I don’t fit neatly into any box. The looks I get every now and then justify that fear but other times, I’m reminded that people are full of surprises. More folks are kind and accepting than I really know. It’s just hard to see that sometimes. But even when I feel things are bad, I remain true to myself. I refuse to change or hide out of fear. Sometimes, the brave thing is existing and people quietly seeing you succeed can make more change than you’ll ever know.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

