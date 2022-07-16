When I think of the future, the biggest question on my mind is where I’ll end up living. For some folks, that answer is very simple because they might have strong ties to a region and family, but the majority of my family’s far away in Mexico, Europe and far parts of the States, so I don’t think I’ll stay here forever. I might not even stay in the country.
Wherever I end up living, I know one thing: I need it to be walkable. In this year alone, I had a pick-up truck scrape the corner of my perfectly parked car, the battery died without warning and I had to have the car towed this week after the accessory belt snapped. No matter how well you take care of a car or drive, something can go wrong and that terrifies me. Driving’s nice, but goodness! I’d like to live somewhere I don’t need a car to get by, please!