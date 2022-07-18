If you’re looking for a summer read, might I suggest “Paradise,” by Lizzie Johnson.
It’s not a beach book, but it is timely, given the wildfires that have burned up chunks of the western United States, have most recently threatened Yosemite National Park and are likely to continue to plaque Arizona and California.
“Paradise” takes its name from a town in northern California that was all but leveled by the 2018 Camp fire.
The fire apparently was sparked by faulty equipment in the electrical grid and fueled by dead and decaying trees in the surrounding forest. But in the aftermath, local public officials were criticized for their efforts, or lack thereof, to adequately forewarn people in the fire’s path.
Eighty-five people died, and Johnson tells their stories and those who survived, providing a human dimension not always present in the day-after coverage of the fires.