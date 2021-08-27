Last week a reader sent in photos of crawfish she said she found in a local waterway. My co-worker, who is from the South, was skeptical. “Crawfish in Arizona? No way!”
So he Googled it and discovered that crawfish (or crayfish) indeed are found in our state. Although not native to Arizona, they were at some point illegally or unintentionally released in our bodies of water.
Our conversation reminded me of one I had with another co-worker months ago when I had worn a hoodie emblazoned with my old high school and mascot: the Tucson High Schools Badgers. My co-worker, who is from Ohio, asked incredulously, “There are badgers in Arizona?”
“I guess,” I answered, although I had never seen one. Now, I also had my doubts.
But my doubts were erased a week later when I saw a video on my Instagram feed. A wildlife camera set up in the wilderness near Tucson had captured an elusive badger stopping by a watering hole at night.
My faith in my mascot was restored. Go, Badgers!