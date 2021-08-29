We have amazing women in Yuma County! The latest issue of BIZ features the stories of local women who work in public service and/or with nonprofits organizations.
Talk about juggling! They lead full lives, some with families to raise, all of them with serious duties to fulfill, and they’re doing it because they want to. They feel a calling to do something meaningful for the community. They have a need to give back.
Some previously worked in the private sector, perhaps even making more money, but ultimately decided that they derived more satisfaction from serving their community.
They work long hours. For many, it’s not an 8-to-5 job; they have to be available at all hours.
I had the privilege of asking them how they got into public service, why they chose it and how they manage their other responsibilities. They also shared advice for others who might want to serve their communities.
