Car batteries don’t have quite the same lifespan in Yuma that they do on the East Coast – or so I discovered this week when I tried to start my car and nothing happened. My neighbor and I tried jump-starting it several times, but with no luck. My battery wasn’t just dead; it was dead-dead.
I’m not exactly fluent in the language of cars, but my knowledge extends far enough to understand how to diagnose and solve a general problem ... and to understand that in some scenarios, arriving to the solution means swallowing my pride and asking for help.
This was one of those scenarios. I sent a humble request for tools and moral support to a friend who dropped everything to come to my aid, shuttling me to get a replacement and helping me do the dirty work in 114-degree weather without expecting anything in return. Words can’t convey the depth of my gratitude.
People of that nature – kind, selfless, generous – are what this world needs. May we know them; may we become them.