Can you imagine having to deal with this heat with no air conditioning in your home? I have relatives in Tucson who can.
On Wednesday morning, my sister group-texted us that the AC was out at her place on a day when the mercury was expected to climb to 112 degrees.
Five minutes later, my niece texted that the AC at her house also was broken.
On Thursday, they both still were without AC. My sister’s unit has to replaced, and my niece was waiting for a technician to check her unit.
In the meantime, my sister, who works from home, has decided to make her home as cool as possible for her and her fur babies with fans and ice.
Fortunately for my niece, the malfunction occurred the same week they had scheduled a staycation at a local resort. Thursday she posted pics of her kids lounging on their king-size bed under the AC.
I wonder if they can sneak in my sis and her fur babies.