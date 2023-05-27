I’m not sure I’ll ever be able to describe how weird of a feeling it is for someone to get mixed up about your gender, call you by the wrong pronouns and then, out of some feeling of polite obligation, you just pretend you never noticed it happen. But there’s something really dehumanizing about it. You’re not only denying any feelings you have, you’re also acting like you’re not even there at all. Because surely if you were, you’d say something, right? But I never really do because I understand why it happens. I’m not really one to fit the mold in any sense nor would I want to be. Of course I’m bound to be met with some confusion sometimes. But here’s the thing. My silence robs them of the chance to know me better and it robs me of the opportunity to trust a little more. It’s difficult to be brave when life seems inundated with negativity but I hope to do better.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

