The home run is one of the most exciting plays in sports – there are very few things like it.
That being said, there is always a night guaranteed to be circled on my sports calendar each year – the Home Run Derby.
It’s the ultimate showcase of power, teamwork and consistency.
Growing up, I watched the likes of Bobby Abreu, Giancarlo Stanton and Bryce Harper hit baseballs into orbit. I even remember Josh Hamilton’s legendary run in 2008, but none of those performances come close to what Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez did on Monday night.
J-Rod hit 41 first-round bombs in front of his home fans in Seattle, something that I genuinely believe no one else on the planet could do in less than four minutes.
Also, can we just talk about the job these production crews do every year with this broadcast? That has to be the most difficult day in sports for camera operators.
