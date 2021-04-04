A Face-book friend posted that her sister sometimes teases her. She clarified: “Before anyone gets riled up, keep in mind she’s not calling me names or demeaning me. It’s not that kind of teasing.”
I grew up in an extended family where we all teased each other, but it was all in good fun. Nothing was meant to be offensive. We knew better than to tease about serious things.
But when I got married, my new family didn’t understand the teasing. They thought it was mean. So I tried to be more sensitive and left the teasing for family reunions (now on Zoom). In the same way that someone’s junk is someone’s treasure, in some families, teasing is a way of showing affection.
Of course, as this friend pointed out, there is a difference between teasing and demeaning. My friend explained it this way: “If someone is constantly telling you you’re ugly, etc., in a mean and controlling way, it will wear on you. This is different, and I am aware of the mental abuse that can be doled out.”
Then it’s not teasing; it really is being mean.