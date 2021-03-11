As the recent party-line vote on the COVID relief package in Washing-ton, D.C., illustrates, our nation is as divided as ever.
A poster on one of the blogs I read daily lamented the death of bipartsanship and said perhaps it is time to break the country into two separate nations, one red and one blue. Another poster agreed with her and suggested that the states be split according to how they voted in the November presidential election.
People who talk about dividing the country make it sound so easy. The West Coast and New York state would be blue and the Southern states would be red. But what about the Midwest? Not all states there are red.
And what about Texas and Florida? Would they be split in two?
And what about Arizona and other states that have turned purple recently?
I hope this crazy idea fades away. But, sadly, I believe it will gain strength as our bond as Americans weakens and we become even less tolerant of opposing views.