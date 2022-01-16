Some scammers are getting so savvy. When they call, they sound like they’re your friend. “Um, hi, this is Sarah. I’m just, ah, getting back to you about your tax situation …”
Or “Oh, hi, Fred, is that you? Fred? Hi!!! You requested an insurance quote (no, I didn’t).”
Or “Hi, Fred, the attorneys really need to talk to you. I’ll go ahead and leave you my personal number …”
Yes, I get a lot of calls for Fred. I assume he had my number before I did. I think he’s elderly from the type of scam calls I get. I hope he’s not falling for them on his new number.
Anyway, the savvy part is that some scam calls are no longer recordings or someone reading a script. They sound like your best friend just checking up on you. But please, all you Freds of the world, don’t fall for it!
Just remember ... There is no prize. You won’t be arrested. You don’t need to decide now. There’s never a good reason to send cash or gift cards. Government agencies won’t call to confirm your sensitive information. They want your money or information. Don’t give it to them.