Friday marked International Holocaust Remem-brance Day. The victims of Nazis included Jehovah’s Witnesses, the only group “persecuted on the basis of their religious beliefs alone,” Prof. Robert Gerwarth said. They refused to give the “Heil Hitler” salute, take part in racist and violent acts or join the German army. Their literature “publicly identified the evils of the regime, including what was happening to the Jews,” noted historian Christine King.
They were among the first sent to concentration camps. About 4,200 went to concentration camps, and 1,600 Witnesses died, 370 by execution.