The Yuma Police Department recently advised the public that the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles is on the rise here.
I believe it, and it’s not only happening in Yuma. A former colleague of mine who now lives in California told me three months ago that someone had stolen the catalytic converter from his SUV while it was in his apartment complex’s parking lot.
When we ran the YPD story last week, I texted my friend and told him about the advisory. He said the situation has gotten worse.
He told me that two weeks ago some brazen thieves stole the catalytic converters from two vehicles in his company’s parking lot – while employees were still in the building!
“I can’t park anywhere without worrying now, he said. “It’s a serious problem!”
Be vigilant, readers, especially if you park on the street overnight.