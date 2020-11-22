In the old days, kids who wanted to make money would set up a lemonade stand and sell a cool glass of the refreshing drink to their neighbors. Nowadays, kids are much more tech savvy and they can use those skills to make some extra cash.
As an example, a local mom announced on Facebook that her son broke his iPad for the second time in a month and so now he had to pay to get it fixed out of his own pocket. Mom said he was looking for work. He came up with an awesome idea.
For $10 a pop, the boy offered to photoshop pictures and place customers anywhere in the world they desire. Someone described it as the modern-day lemonade stand. Another person called it a “brilliant” idea in the time of a COVID-19 pandemic when we are encouraged to stay home. “This is how to go anywhere or be anything!”
Yes, ten bucks is truly a deal for the chance to virtually travel the world without having to spend a bundle – or leave the couch.
I think this is only the beginning for this young entrepreneur!
Now, let me see, where do I want to “go” ...