Did you know the smell of desert rain may be good for our health? The smell of rain and the feeling of euphoria that comes when a storm washes over the parched Earth leads to health benefits, according to new research from the University of Arizona. Researchers think it may be the result of oils and other chemicals released by desert plants after a good soaking.
The fragrant oils reduce stress in humans, said Gary Nabhan, one of the researchers and author of “The Desert Smells Like Rain.” The compounds also help to improve sleep patterns, stabilize emotional hormones, enhance digestion, heighten mental clarity and reduce depression or anxiety.
Nabhan noted that the fragrances also benefit wildlife and the plant themselves. Many desert plants produce more oils during the summer to protect themselves from harsh conditions, he added.
Growing up with summer monsoons, I’ve always loved the smell of rain, but I never stopped to think why. I appreciate the smell of rain even more in Yuma, where a good soaking is rare indeed.