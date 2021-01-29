Imagine sitting in your vehicle on the highway as you wait out a snowstorm and a stranger suddenly appears at your window and asks if you’d like to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Sounds crazy, huh? But it actually happened Tuesday near Grants Pass, Ore.
According to NBC News, the crew of healthcare workers had administered the vaccine to a group in another city and were enroute to their next destination when they and other motorists got stranded in a snowstorm on Highway 199.
They still had six remaining doses of the vaccine that were about to expire. So they figured they would see whether any of the waiting motorists would be interested in getting vaccinated. They fortunately found six volunteers.
Those people are a lot more trusting than me. I don’t know whether I would be open to receiving an alleged COVID vaccine from a total stranger on the street.