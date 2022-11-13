I want to take this opportunity to share a little about my husband who recently passed. Yes, he had a long battle with depression and mental illness, but he was so much more. He was so smart and loved to learn. Every day he learned something new. He was a voracious reader and somewhat of a scientist who was always experimenting. He never met a stranger. He was that guy who always gave a dollar to every homeless guy he encountered.
He had many interests: computers and games, welding, 3D printing. Lately he was into pottery. He built remote control airplanes and boats. He loved all kinds of music, and he was a talented musician. He loved to write and was always in the middle of writing a story. He loved photography and even learned to develop his own photos. He loved going to the movies and munching on popcorn.