On my day off Wednesday, I was glued to the TV and my phone as the siege of the U.S. Capitol unfolded. Among the things I will remember from that day:
• How easy it was for a crowd to storm and take over the building in which Congress meets and that houses some of our nation’s most prized possessions.
• The surreal and terrifying videos and photos of the insurrection that looked like something out of a Hollywood blockbuster. The three most striking images to me were the armed officers pointing their guns at a person peeking through a broken window; a protester at the Senate lectern announcing that Trump won the election; and a masked man in black dangling from a balcony like Spiderman.
• That control of the National Guard in the city should be under the mayor, not the president or Department of Defense.