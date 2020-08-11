I wrote in last week’s first take that the NBA shouldn’t have invited the six additional teams to participate in the glorified AAU tournament taking place in Orlando.
It took less than 12 hours for me to be proven wrong. No, I’m not taking back my stance despite the games providing very entertaining basketball throughout the week.
Now, the Phoenix Suns have won all six games since entering the bubble, the Memphis Grizzlies essentially can’t win a game and the eight-nine play-in game is going to bring plenty of drama before the actual playoffs begin.
Devin Booker can’t be stopped and has provided plenty of excitement to a franchise that’s been irrelevant for the past decade. However, it’s just unfortunate the superstar Booker is becoming will waste his talents in Phoenix for the next four years. He’d look much better in a larger market.
Thankfully, the NBA can’t fine me for tampering.