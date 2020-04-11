I’ve seen a lot of social media posts imploring people to not “waste their quarantine” and advising that if we don’t emerge from this time with a new skill or foreign language under our belts, there’s a self-discipline deficiency somewhere. I don’t know where this ideology came from, but I couldn’t disagree with it more strongly.
For some, this is a truly traumatic time packed with a myriad of emotions and perhaps a few triggers as well. Coping mechanisms look different for everyone, and it’s important to remember that everyone is coping the best they (we) can day-by-day.
If you’ve been ultra-productive and mastered the art of pastry-making, that’s just fine. And if you’ve done little more than rest on the couch and have a few good cries while listening to Bill Withers, that’s just fine, too. This stay-at-home period is not a race to efficiency, and rest assured there is no performance review. Let’s be gracious with ourselves, and with one another—we’re all in this boat together, after all.