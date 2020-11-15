I’ve had three COVID-19 tests. I took the first one in June when I came out positive. It was a nasal swab at a mass testing event, and I received the results a week later.
The second time was at the ASU saliva testing at AWC. This was by far the easiest, except I forgot to drink lots of water and I was running out of spit. I got those results the following night.
My last test was after I covered the Donald Trump Jr. rally for the newspaper. Hardly anyone was wearing a mask and there was a lot of chanting around me. I was especially concerned because my mom was about to be discharged from rehab after being hospitalized. I wanted to spend time with her but didn’t want to take her “something extra.” And, of course, a couple of days before she got discharged I woke up with a sore throat.
I got a prescription for a test at the YRMC Lab Annex. This one was a nasal swab, and amazingly I got the results that same night! Thankfully, it was negative so I was able to spend last weekend with my mom.