One of my favorite things to do with my teen is to go shopping at thrift stores or second-hand stores.
It’s amazing the treasures that can be found. We’ve seen cool leather jackets, vintage clothing, and unique pieces of furniture.
For example, we recently found a stash of designer dresses which normally would retail for several hundred dollars, priced at $5-$15 a piece – and they were in perfect condition.
They didn’t fit either of us, but that didn’t diminish the thrill of the hunt for us.
In fact, I’m always fascinated by what she picks up – it’s often not what I expect.
Shopping for a teen is a challenge. They grow so quickly, and their sense of style is forever evolving.
Thrift-store shopping opens up some interesting venues, all while keeping the spending super affordable.
And at the thrift stores we visit in Yuma, the proceeds support a variety of local nonprofits on their missions.
And as far as I’m concerned, that’s a win-win.
