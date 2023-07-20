People are weird. And maybe a little bit crazy. But mostly weird.
Apparen-tly, tourists are flocking to Death Valley National Park to experience the region’s record-breaking heat.
On Sunday, when temperatures reached 128 degrees, dozens of people – some wearing fur coats – stopped by the park to take photos by the thermometer, USA Today reports.
The thermometer is located at Furnace Creek, which recorded the hottest temperature ever on Earth – 134 degrees in July 1913.
USA Today notes, “Don’t expect the sweet relief of a breeze; that feels like someone turning on a hot hair dryer.”
Boy, don’t we know it!
I’m thankful Yuma isn’t Death Valley, and frankly, I have no desire to visit that region in July either.
We’ve had temperatures in the 115-116 range this week, and man. That’s a hard pass on anything warmer.
Yumans are hardy. We understand the heat, and we know how to cope with it. But the only temperatures I plan on actively seeking are the cooler ones in the comfort of air conditioning!
