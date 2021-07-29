As usual, the year is flying by. In just a few short days, August will be here.
And the countdown is on to the end of year holidays.
I found a handy chart online, and as of today:
• Halloween is just 94 days away.
• Thanksgiving? 119 days to go.
• Christmas is 149 days away.
• In 156 days, we’ll flip the calendar entirely, and move on to 2022.
That got me thinking. How many days until the heat breaks in Yuma, and our awesome winter temps return?
Usually that happens in mid-October, when we drop down out of the 100-degree days and move on to awesome temperatures.
Using a target date of Oct. 15, that’s just 78 days away.
Usually, I want time to slow down, so we can enjoy every moment to the fullest.
But if time wants to zip right through those 78 days, bringing us right to that cooler weather, I’m totally on board!