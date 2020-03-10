A month or so ago I was asked to help run the clock at a local junior high basketball game. Easy enough, I thought. Not quite.
Though I survived without any major screw-ups, I realized how incredibly attentive it requires you to be. Daydream for a split second, and you may forget to start or stop the clock on time.
Last week the eighth-grade team I help coach played in the local semifinals. Tasked with running the clock was a kid. The game was incredibly intense — it went to overtime — and there were several clock screw-ups that may or may not have affected the outcome. The fans of the losing team (my team) were irate.
However, I couldn’t blame the kid — I felt bad for the kid. It’s a difficult job. And for a game so important, it’s a job that an adult — not a kid — should be tasked with.