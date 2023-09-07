I’m on a quest to rediscover old friends in the world of veggies. For whatever reason, at some point in life, I stopped buying certain vegetables, and lately, I find myself missing them.
I used to regularly steam artichokes, but we drifted away from them, which is weird because I love them, especially with a little homemade hollandaise sauce.
Green beans with a little butter? Heavenly.
And fresh cauliflower and broccoli in a salad is delicious, especially with a few craisins tossed in.
We do eat a lot of fruits and veggies in our house. Asparagus, avocado, carrots, celery, spinach, cucumbers, olives, apples and oranges are frequent visitors.
Every once in a while, Brussels sprouts and tomatoes even make a guest appearance.
And occasionally, we go the berry route, whenever strawberries and blueberries catch my eye.
But I think it’s time to welcome some old friends back to the table. Can somebody please pass the artichokes?