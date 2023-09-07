I’m on a quest to rediscover old friends in the world of veggies. For whatever reason, at some point in life, I stopped buying certain vegetables, and lately, I find myself missing them.

I used to regularly steam artichokes, but we drifted away from them, which is weird because I love them, especially with a little homemade hollandaise sauce.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you