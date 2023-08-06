For the first time in four years, I attended a regional convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses a couple of weeks ago.
After a lifetime of attending these events, and looking forward to them every summer, it was a shock to have them come to a sudden stop due to the pandemic.
So it was such a joy to be able to go again and be with thousands of friends who are my spiritual family. The theme was “Exercise Patience,” and oh boy, do we all need this, especially in times of “hurry up” and instant gratification, and when it seems that stress is going through the roof for everyone.
I’ve mostly always been a kind of chill person. It takes a lot for me to lose it. But I’ve noticed that I’m not as patient as I used to be. I’m supposed to be bettering myself, and this is going backward so the reminders were timely.
And there are so many ways to show patience, when building friendships, dealing with family, reaching goals, when encouraging one another, etc. In other words, we can exercise patience at all times.