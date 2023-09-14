I saw a show on small-space living the other day, and wow. I’m not sure I could do it.
I don’t really care much about stuff, and I enjoy a good house organizing binge wherein my family eliminates the stuff we no longer need, use or fit into.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
I saw a show on small-space living the other day, and wow. I’m not sure I could do it.
I don’t really care much about stuff, and I enjoy a good house organizing binge wherein my family eliminates the stuff we no longer need, use or fit into.
I’m not a fan of kitchen gadgets, although woe to the person who tries to separate me from my coffee pot!
The challenge for me comes with clothes. I don’t spend much on clothes – in fact, I refuse to buy anything that’s not on sale. But I do have a lot of clothes.
As it currently stands, I have winter stuff stored in bins in the garage. When the summer heat finally ends, I’ll swap the warm weather clothing for the sweaters and pants.
Then we have the costume bins. Every Halloween costume we’ve ever worn is stashed away, and many have been reused multiple times for different events.
Could I fit those bins in a tiny house?
I’m skeptical. I don’t need or want a giant house, but a big closet is a big plus!
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.