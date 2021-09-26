Did you read about that survey in which drivers were asked how honest they would be if they damaged someone’s car? The survey asked 3,000 drivers if they would leave a message with their contact details if they dented or scratched someone else’s car.
Nationally, 1 in 3 said they wouldn’t confess and more than half (53%) of drivers said their car has been dented or scratched, but the person who did it, did not leave a note. And 2% of denters admitted to pretending to leave a note on a scratched car because bystanders were watching but didn’t actually leave any of their details. Hmmm.
The survey asked what the punishment for a drive-by-denting should be: 75% said the offenders should get a fine; 9% said they should lose their license temporarily; and 16% thought there should be no punishment at all.
But I’m proud of my fellow Arizonans. They were among the most honest in America, with 82% saying they would do the right thing and leave a note with contact details.