Is finding a new job your goal for 2022? The basic black-and-white résumé is gone, partly because they're digital. According to a Wall Street Journal story, résumés today have photos, illustrations, watermarks, “by the numbers” sections with career highlights and even bitmojis. Some have illustrations of college mascots, logos of past employers and icons to denote hobbies.
Some employers say these résumés might point to candidates who are creative and tech savvy. However, they also said that some go too far. For example, a résumé with photos with the candidate in a suit, hiking, walking a dog and standing on the street looks more like a dating site profile. And bitmojis? "Too juvenile."
It might be for naught because many companies use tools that remove photos and other embellishments. They want the most basic elements, like skills, degrees, work histories, to reduce hiring bias.
Job seekers want to stand out but be taken seriously. They want to be creative but not seem juvenile. I guess, like all things, it’s a balancing act.