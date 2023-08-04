We ran an Associated Press story on Thursday about how the extreme heat in Phoenix is damaging some of the mighty saguaros in the area.
I believe it. Sometimes when I tell people I live in Yuma, they say, “Oh, my God! How can you stand the heat there?” I also have lived in Phoenix, and I will gladly take the Yuma heat over the Phoenix heat, which seemed more oppressive and didn’t go away at night!
The AP article shows that cacti can sometimes be vulnerable to the elements. Years ago I was in Tucson during a cold snap and frost-covered saguaros and prickly pear cactuses were toppling over in the open desert and in people’s yards under the chilly conditions.
Still, most of these majestic desert giants are able to withstand our brutal summers year after year. So when they start showing signs of stress, it indicates that the situation is indeed extreme.