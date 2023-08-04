We ran an Associated Press story on Thursday about how the extreme heat in Phoenix is damaging some of the mighty saguaros in the area.

I believe it. Sometimes when I tell people I live in Yuma, they say, “Oh, my God! How can you stand the heat there?” I also have lived in Phoenix, and I will gladly take the Yuma heat over the Phoenix heat, which seemed more oppressive and didn’t go away at night!

