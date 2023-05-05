A video I watched on Instagram recently has generated much discussion. The video shows someone feeding a raw green chile to a snapping turtle. Some people commented that it was cruel to give the turtle such a hot and spicy food. But some know-it-alls ridiculed them for not knowing that turtles are not as sensitive to peppers as humans are.
I didn’t know whether that was true, so I consulted Google. But I could not find a definitive answer. Some sites said it was OK to feed bell peppers to turtles, while others said to avoid them because they can be toxic to the animals. But the chile in the video was a jalapeno, not a bell pepper, so I am still confused.