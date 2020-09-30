I’m watching a lot of “The Andy Griffith Show” right now.
It’s a soothing relief from just about every other bit of programming on the television, starting with the political shows, which are out of control, political advertising and those absolutely horrible reality shows.
No thanks.
And I’m tired of what seems like 24-7 reports about the violence on our streets.
I’ve quit watching “Quick Pitch” and “Sports Center” too. Politics have invaded what I thought were sacred grounds, specifically baseball. I didn’t think there was anything more pure than baseball, but just like other sports, it’s succumbed to the pressures of outside forces.
And who wants to listen to athletes who now think they’re Hollywood actors, each pushing a personal agenda? Not me.
No, I’m happy watching Andy, Opie, Barney, Aunt Bee, Ernest T. Bass and Briscoe Darling, and listening to Rafe Hollister sing.
And the “Christmas Story” episode is the absolute best with curmudgeonly businessman Ben Weaver.
Now, grab a pole and I’ll meet’cha down by the crawdad hole.