I saw where Aug. 8 was “Topps National Baseball Card Day.”
Did Topps invent this day just to promote its own product?
Probably, but who cares, right?
I’m sure some of you reading this First Take today have “collected” a card or two in the past and can remember which player and card was their favorite.
I sure can, although I remember paying for the pack, and feeling cheated by how little gum was inside. I guess I didn’t really “get it” at the time.
Anyway, after becoming an adult – no honest, I have grown up, despite what my friends and family think – while working out on my driveway a neighbor walked up and says he’s got something I might like to have. And he hands me the Topps bubble gum baseball card of Billy Hoeft.
Yes, Billy Hoeft played for the Detroit Tigers, is part of the Hoeft family tree in Wisconsin and is my cousin. That’s how my dad explained it to me.
It goes without saying that is my favorite baseball card.