Two summers ago I paid two friends of mine to rent a U-Haul and bring me all the stuff I had in storage in Tucson. After we were done unloading everything, we dropped off the U-Haul at a local dealer and headed to a car rental agency in search of a vehicle that my friends could drive back to Tucson.
We went to two places and they both were out of cars. On our way to a third agency, my friend half-jokingly said, “If we can’t find a car, I’ll just go rent another U-Haul to get us home.”
Fortunately, my friends found a minivan at the third place and were able to drive back to Tucson.
But my friend was on to something because, according to a recent article in the Washington Post, rental cars are so scarce in Hawaii that tourists are renting U-Hauls for transportation during their vacations.
With the car rental shortage continuing throughout the US, don’t be surprised if you see more U-Hauls on our streets.