I’m learning new things with this pandemic. For example, household and commercial toilet paper makers are two separate industries. Some companies are set up to produce household rolls and the commercial companies have equipment designed to make the big jumbo rolls we see in stores and businesses.
Apparently the “shortage” only impacted household TP makers. Some people have asked why the commercial makers aren’t making household rolls. The equipment isn’t interchangeable and they can’t just switch. Also, the type of paper they use is completely different.
TP makers are still producing the same amount, but there appears to be a “shortage” due to the panic-buying and hoarding.
My family bought a box of commercial TP. They’re the big jumbo rolls with no precuts. My job is deemed essential and I’ve been working from home for three weeks, so I guess my house is officially a commercial worksite for now.